One man dead after crash in Ritchie County Sunday

SMITHVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Ritchie County.

According to the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a single vehicle accident on W.Va. Route 47 near Smithville around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived the driver of a Ford Ranger, Terry Reed, age 54, was found unresponsive.

Reed was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office believes Reed may have suffered a medical emergency which lead to the accident.

Agencies that responded included the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, Ritchie County EMS, Smithville Volunteer Fire Department, and West Virginia State Police.

