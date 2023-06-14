Panera Bakery Cafe’s fight pediatric cancer

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Panera Bakery Cafe’s participate in helping bring down pediatric cancer. Panera will be partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ASLF) to help provide fundraising towards pediatric cancer research. From June 21 to August 29, 25 cents from every Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade sale will be donated to ASLF. Along with the lemonade, 10 cents from every Lemon Drop Cookie and three dollars from each lemonade tote sold will be donated to the foundation.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation stems from a touching act from a four year-old-girl. Alexandra “Alex” Scott, was diagnosed with cancer at a very young age. She wanted to help raise money for all children by opening a front yard lemonade stand where all proceeds would go to other children in need. When she operated her lemonade stand, she managed to raise a whopping one million dollars. Though Alex passed away at eight-years-old, her memory lives on through ALSF, which continues to bring funding to pediatric cancer research.

Courtney Stillwagon, area director for Panera’s in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, had this to say about Panera’s involvement with ASLF, ”It’s a big deal for us. As part of building our community and wanting our cafe’s to be an oasis for everybody who walks into them to be able to fund such a wonderful corporation and to work toward pediatric cancer and a cure for that.”

For more information on how you can help contribute to the fight against pediatric cancer, visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.