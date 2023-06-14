Parkersburg City Council passes legislation to enhance sidewalks

Parkersburg City Council meets.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council passed multiple resolutions aimed at enhancing sidewalks.

Council voted to allow the mayor to submit an application for $850,000 from the state’s Division of Highways. Development Director Ryan Barber said this money would go towards curb cuts, replacing sidewalks, and A.D.A. ramps on 15th through 19th Street.

Another resolution involving planning for work on other streets also passed. Those streets include 19th through 23rd Street.

Bob Mercer, one of the legislation sponsors, told WTAP sidewalks are important for multiple reasons.

“Sidewalks are very important. Not only do we keep them up for the safety of the people who are using them - the kids and people who walk - but also, when people go through your city, and they start seeing sidewalks that are like dilapidated, it doesn’t look well for the city to have sidewalks that are really bad,” he said.

Also at council, members adopted an ordinance that would raise monthly solid waste disposal fees by $2. Mercer and Wendy Tuck were the only two no votes. Zach Stanley and Jesse Cottrille were not at the meeting.

Also at council, member Ray Eubanks voiced his opposition to the recent Pride in the Park event. He asked city leaders to “reconsider allowing these events.”

