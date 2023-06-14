Pride flags burned in California neighborhood, caught on video

Police in Antelope, California, are investigating the intentional burning of pride flags. (Credit: KCRA via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California community is trying to figure out who has been stealing neighbors’ pride flags and lighting them on fire.

Police may have caught a break in the case because the masked arsonists’ criminal actions have been caught on camera.

The security video shows the hooded and masked suspects in action Monday night.

Video shows one suspect jumping the fence in a neighborhood in Antelope, California, and swiping a pride flag from the front yard while others wait in the street.

They burned the rainbow flag, which represents the LGBTQ+ community, and watch for a short time before running away

“It is, it is a hate crime, no doubts,” neighbor Johanna Martinez Moles said.

Moles said a group of young people also destroyed her pride flag a week earlier.

The neighbor’s video across the street captured the incident, and you can see the suspect light the flag on fire.

She said this is the second time her family has been targeted.

The same thing happened last March.

“I would like some education for them, for their families. I would love understanding of what’s driving. Is this just dumb kid pranks? Is there some real maliciousness there? We want to get ahead of this. We don’t want this to become bigger and breed more hatred, more bigotry in our society,” Moles said.

