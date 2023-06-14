Thousands of pounds of pills collected in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Spring Drug Take Back Day in West Virginia led to more than 5,000 pounds of pills being collected by law enforcement.

National Drug Take Back Day helps keep unwanted medications out of the wrong hands.

Prescription pills were turned in by West Virginians at 70 locations across the state, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The event occurred on April 22, 2023, but the results were announced on June 14, 2023.

The DEA organizes Drug Take Back Day. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it.

There are typically two prescription Drug Take Back Days per year—one in the spring and one in the fall.

“This initiative makes our communities safer and aids in our fight against opioid abuse in West Virginia,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrissey.

