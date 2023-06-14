Trump supporters hold protest after news of indictment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, supporters gathered in protest on Grand Central Avenue.

Over a dozen Trump supporters were out in front of the Hobby Lobby parking lot with pro-Trump flags in hand.

Organizer and former delegate, Roger Conley said this is a “dark day in history” and believes there is a lack of accountability happening with politicians outside of Trump.

“We’ve heard all about the documentations that have gone from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. But we’ve also heard the same thing about papers going from the White House to Joe Biden’s garage. We’ve heard about Mike Pence’s. So, we’ve obviously got a two-tier justice system and we’re here to protest that two-tier justice system,” Conley said.

Conley said if the possibility of Trump going to jail happens then he will provide his full support for whomever the republican nominee is for the presidential race. Conley said this protest is to hold a peaceful and democratic way of showing their support for trump.

