W.Va. State Folk Festival coming to MOV

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – The West Virginia State Folk Festival is coming soon to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Festivalgoers can expect plenty of music, fun, and festivities.

The festival will take place on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Events kick off at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Glenville, W.Va.

There is no admission fee to enter the festival, but donations are accepted.

Artisans and participants can be found throughout Glenville in the city square.

The State Folk Festival “dedicates a few days to rolling back the hands of time by presenting musicians, dancers, singers and crafters who remind us of the beauty, grace, and fun that life in these hills has always held,” according to the W.Va. State Folk Festival website.

For more information and the full festival schedule visit the Folk Festival website: https://www.wvstatefolkfestival.com/

