8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed. (Source: WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee died less than a week after having her tonsils removed, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Addyson Rudd was sent home after her surgery last Tuesday to recover and was reportedly OK. Less than 24 hours later, after rounds of medication, she had to be rushed back to the hospital.

“She essentially bled out in less than two minutes, and [her stepdad] was performing CPR in the bathroom until help arrived,” said her mother, Deanna Caudill. “She was terrified. Whenever she came out of the room she said, ‘Daddy.’”

Her parents said a main artery burst but aren’t sure why. They said they are hopeful an autopsy will reveal a cause for the burst.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, children rarely die after this kind of surgery, but it happens.

Last year, they found seven per 100,000 deaths were related to a tonsillectomy, mostly due to some pre-existing chronic conditions.

Addyson was reportedly healthy, so much so, she will be an organ donor.

“She’s always going to live on in another kid. She’ll always be remembered. She’s a hero. She’s my hero. She’s our hero,” her father, Billy Rudd, said.

The family is now banding together to send a warning out to parents.

“If a child has to be put under anesthesia, they shouldn’t be going home the [same] day,” Rudd said, adding they believe children should be monitored for up to 24 hours.

Family members said they have set up a GoFundMe for her parents in an effort to keep their focus on Addy’s transition instead of medical bills.

