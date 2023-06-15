American Countess passengers tour historic Marietta

The boat docked along the Ohio River Levee to allow passengers to tour Marietta’s historic downtown.
The American Countess and American Heritage are scheduled to make several stops in Marietta over the next several months.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Countess paddlewheeler returned to Marietta Thursday.

The boat docked along the Ohio River Levee to allow passengers to tour Marietta’s historic downtown.

Locals also flocked to Front Street for photo opportunities with the 318 foot long paddle wheeler.

Chicago native Richard Reinhold was one of the hundreds of passengers that toured Marietta.

He said he was impressed by the charm of the town.

“We’ve seen the shops and we took the bus tour to see a lot of the places. You have some unique things that are very interesting.”

The American Countess and American Heritage are scheduled to make several stops in Marietta over the next several months.

The next riverboat visit is scheduled for July 18th, when the American Heritage makes it first stop of the season.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
Car crashed into Hill House
Car crashed into local business and caused minor damage
Generic police lights
One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal

Latest News

One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
generic graphic
Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2
Kickin' Summer Bash
Annual Kickin’ Summer Bash is this weekend
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles