American Countess passengers tour historic Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Countess paddlewheeler returned to Marietta Thursday.

The boat docked along the Ohio River Levee to allow passengers to tour Marietta’s historic downtown.

Locals also flocked to Front Street for photo opportunities with the 318 foot long paddle wheeler.

Chicago native Richard Reinhold was one of the hundreds of passengers that toured Marietta.

He said he was impressed by the charm of the town.

“We’ve seen the shops and we took the bus tour to see a lot of the places. You have some unique things that are very interesting.”

The American Countess and American Heritage are scheduled to make several stops in Marietta over the next several months.

The next riverboat visit is scheduled for July 18th, when the American Heritage makes it first stop of the season.

