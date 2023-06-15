Arrest made in Jaden Sayre hit and run

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman was arrested in the hit and run involving Ravenswood, W.Va., resident Jaden Sayre.

Dezirae Dawn Coyer, of Vienna, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and is currently in custody.

Coyer was charged with leaving the scene of an accident-causing serious bodily injury, according to Jackson County Sheriff R.H. Mellinger.

The charge was made after an extensive investigation at the scene on multiple occasions and a forensic investigation of the computer box in the vehicle Coyer was driving.

According to Sheriff Mellinger, Sayre was in a head-on collision with the vehicle being driven by Coyer on June 2, 2023. The crash occurred on Route 68 just north of Ravenswood.

Sayre was critically injured in the crash and is currently recovering at Charleston Area Medical Center.

According to his mother, Lisa Turley, Sayre was put in an induced coma and lost a kidney. He is also having surgeries done on his tibia, femur, pelvis, wrist, and thumb.

He will need to spend a total of at least one month in the hospital to recover. Sayre will likely have a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Turley said Sayre was supposed to be going to Hocking College to play tight end. He was a captain of the Ravenswood high school football team.

Coyer traveled 15 miles after hitting Sayre before she was apprehended by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

She showed no regard, care, or concern for Jaden and his injuries, according to first responders.

Sheriff Mellinger believes further charges are likely after the case goes to a grand jury.

