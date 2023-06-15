Arts and entertainment events happening June 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, June 15th
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio Levee Riverfront
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Young Actor’s Musical Theatre Camp 8:00am - 1:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Wood County Historical Society Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
- Holiday Crafts- ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Leaping Lizards 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Family Night at Wyngate Senior Community 4:30pm - 7:00pm @ Wyngate Senior Living Community
- Lewis and Clark Circus 5:00pm - 6:30pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- Daddy and Me Do It Yourself Event 6:00pm @ Historic Oakland Estate/ Near WVU-P
- An Evening with Doug Wood as Gabriel Arthur 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Castle: Summer Fantasies/ Concert 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
- Lewis and Clark Circus 7:30pm - 9:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
Friday, June 16th
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Young Actor’s Musical Theatre Camp 8:00am - 1:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Story Time- Birth-5 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Wood County History Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
- Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Workshop 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Bluegrass Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- R and R- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid- Ohio Valley Players
- Bon Journey 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, June 17th
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Marietta Main Street’s Hidden Spaces/ Secret Places @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Wood County History Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
- Yoga with Henna Tatoos! 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Watch Party 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Beginners Ukelele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- River Cities Farmer’s Market Show and Tell 11:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200
- Butler St Marietta OH
- Children of the Blennerhassett Mansion: Blennerhassett Island 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Pete Shew Band 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- John Horne Trio- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Tiger Roar MHS All- Clas Reunion ft. Alumni Band Train Wreck 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, June 18th
- MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
- Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel.
- Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Father’s Day Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Abernathy in Marietta 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- The Play that Goes Wrong 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
