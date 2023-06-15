Arts and entertainment events happening June 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, June 15th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio Levee Riverfront
  • ﻿﻿Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • ﻿﻿Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • ﻿﻿Young Actor’s Musical Theatre Camp 8:00am - 1:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • ﻿﻿Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿Wood County Historical Society Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
  • ﻿﻿Holiday Crafts- ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿﻿Leaping Lizards 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • ﻿﻿Family Night at Wyngate Senior Community 4:30pm - 7:00pm @ Wyngate Senior Living Community
  • ﻿﻿Lewis and Clark Circus 5:00pm - 6:30pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • ﻿Daddy and Me Do It Yourself Event 6:00pm @ Historic Oakland Estate/ Near WVU-P
  • ﻿﻿An Evening with Doug Wood as Gabriel Arthur 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿﻿Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • ﻿﻿Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • ﻿﻿Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿The Castle: Summer Fantasies/ Concert 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
  • ﻿﻿Lewis and Clark Circus 7:30pm - 9:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds

Friday, June 16th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • ﻿﻿MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
  • ﻿﻿Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • ﻿﻿Young Actor’s Musical Theatre Camp 8:00am - 1:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • ﻿﻿Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿Story Time- Birth-5 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿﻿Wood County History Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
  • ﻿﻿Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿﻿Open Workshop 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • ﻿﻿Bluegrass Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • ﻿R and R- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • ﻿﻿Haunted Blennerhasset Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • ﻿﻿Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid- Ohio Valley Players
  • ﻿﻿Bon Journey 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • ﻿﻿The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, June 17th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • ﻿Marietta Main Street’s Hidden Spaces/ Secret Places @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • ﻿﻿MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
  • ﻿﻿Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿Wood County History Scavenger Hunt! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Oakland Estate, Parkersburg
  • ﻿﻿Yoga with Henna Tatoos! 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Watch Party 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Beginners Ukelele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿River Cities Farmer’s Market Show and Tell 11:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200
  • Butler St Marietta OH
  • ﻿﻿Children of the Blennerhassett Mansion: Blennerhassett Island 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Pete Shew Band 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • John Horne Trio- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • ﻿﻿Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • ﻿﻿The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • ﻿﻿Tiger Roar MHS All- Clas Reunion ft. Alumni Band Train Wreck 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, June 18th

  • MOV Multi Cultural Festival @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel.
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Father’s Day Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Abernathy in Marietta 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • The Play that Goes Wrong 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

