Belpre City Council discusses waterline project

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met in a special meeting to vote on a resolution involving a waterline project.

The legislation ended up being tabled.

The resolution would have made it so city officials could apply for grants to fund that project.

The waterline project would involve replacing the water tank supply main line and some other lines, spanning from Farson Street to where the new water tank will be. This includes old lines and could also include lines made with lead.

Jeff Carr with a design group heading the project explained that, due to the age of the city’s lines, there are probably some that are lead service lines or have lead components. People didn’t always know the impact of lead in pipes.

Carr said the city will be looking further into the possibility of lead lines or lead components in lines through a separate effort to get a more clear picture of the situation.

This is an issue being looked into across the country, according to the EPA’s website.

The resolution was tabled due to not having enough votes to pass it. Four council members were at the meeting and they all would have had to vote yes in order for it to pass. Steve Null said that he would vote no for now because he wanted to get more information before deciding.

