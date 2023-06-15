Celebration of Veterans held to honor Flag Day and Army’s birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Celebration of Veterans was held to honor Flag Day and the birthday of the Army at Parkersburg High School on Wednesday.

Many local veterans and their families gathered in the cafeteria for some light refreshments and conversation to kick off the event. They then made their way to the auditorium for multiple activities, including listening to special guest speaker retired Major General Christopher Sharpsten.

He shared what it meant to him to be able to speak to the crowd.

“Ever since my time in the military and the time since I’ve left the military, catering to the needs of our soldiers, service members while they were in active duty and now while they are still serving their communities in transition it’s something I think is tremendously important. So the opportunity to come and speak with the veterans here in the local area makes a big difference for me, so I’m really proud to be here,” said Sharpsten.

Sharpsten served 33 years in the Army. He shared with the crowd about his time as a soldier and his appreciation for all the other veterans who were in attendance. Sharpsten also spoke about different services that veterans can use after they serve to fight issues, such as homelessness and mental health that many veterans deal with on a daily basis. Sharpsten talked about what he hoped people in the audience would take away from this event.

“There is only a few, a small percentage of our population that is actually eligible to serve and I think it is an honor that they get the opportunity to serve, but I think the long-term legacy that we need to provide to the rest of the people is for them to understand what we do and why we do it,” he said.

Besides General Sharpsten speaking, there was a recognition of veterans, a color guard presentation by the Sons of the American Revolution, the Pledge of Allegiance was performed, along with the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’, and there was a prayer for the country and veterans.

Veteran John Walsh performed a song he wrote honoring veterans as well. Jan Dils Attorney at Law and ELPRO Services were the two sponsors who put on the celebration.

CEO and President of ELPRO Services, Micalyn Harris, talked about what it means to put on this event for veterans.

“It is so good to partner with Jan Dils to give back. They do so much for the community, so much for our veterans and we definitely are honored to be able to support that,” said Harris.

