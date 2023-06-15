Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 5:03 p.m. 6/15/2023:

A representative with Hope Gas told WTAP that the line was hit by contractors.

Around 110 meters (customers) are affect by this leak.

Crews are in the process of fixing the line which is expected to take 2.5 to 3 hours and expect gas to be restored by midnight.

They went on to state that thankfully no one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There is an active gas leak along Route 2 near Route 31.

According to dispatch, they got a call about a gas leak on the 13000 block of Emerson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A contractor struck a gas line and caused the leak.

One lane of Emerson Avenue has been shut down with no estimation of when it will be reopened.

Hope Gas arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. and is still assessing the situation.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services both responded as well.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

