Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater in Marietta hold opening night tomorrow

Marietta, OH (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater in Marietta is preparing for opening night of their new play Abernathy in Marietta.

Opening night is Friday June 16th.

The play, Abernathy in Marietta, was written by local playwright, Jason Half. David Grande, the director of the play, says Half is from Marietta and that he wrote this for the group.

Grande says the play has two main acts, he described what audiences can expect:

“Alright, it is basically a play within a play. In the first act, the characters are rehearsing the play not very well, and so there’s a lot of things that the audiences might wonder why someone would be calling for a line...... it’s because they’re trying to learn their lines and they don’t know them. So there’s a lot of rehearsal going on. They’re all complaining about the play. And wanting the author to rewrite it. Well, the author is there and he comes back and he takes them through the whole first act and tells them, ‘here’s what you need to do. You know your this is your character? Where does your character live? Does your character have a family? Does your character have children? Are you leaving your your business to your child afterwards?’ That type of stuff. [The second act,] they’re an hour before opening, so they’re all little panic stricken and they have a crisis that comes up and they have to deal and resolve that crisis before they can open their show.”

Jane Mancini, playing Delia Hofnagel, explained why everyone should see the play.

“Well, I think that it’s interesting to see the process that a community theater goes through to put a play on. I think that this show is about almost like a coming of age type of story. It’s about family. The relationships that people have with the people in their community.”

The play runs for two weekends. The show is running June 16,17,23, and 24 at 8 p.m. and will have matinee showings June 18 and 25 at 3 p.m.

It is at Mid-Ohio Valley Players located across the street from the Peoples Bank Theatre at 229 Putnam St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Tickets are $13. You buy them on their website, or at the door.

For more information you can check out the MOVP Facebook page.

