The next chapter - how Marietta’s drop in center changed a man’s life and how it’s impacting others’

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center will be expanding its summer days and hours to Monday through Friday from 12pm to 4pm.

WTAP has more on what the center is doing for the community and a man whose life was changed because of it.

The center’s supervisor and on-site manager Kelly Hendershot said of the center, “They’re already going through the darkest times in their lives when they walk through this door so, you know, they know they can come to me with anything. They trust me. I’m that one constant in their life.”

She said homeless people can come here to relax and get connected to resources such as housing and healthcare.

Jene Isner has been coming to the drop in center for years. He’s gotten connected to disability services as well as mental healthcare through it.

“I’ve actually got doctors and, you know, everything’s been going my way since I’ve got my head halfway right and actually start getting my health back on track and, you know, before I didn’t even - at that point of time I didn’t care,” he said.

The drop in center has been a source of comfort . Here Isner can eat, hang out with people, do laundry, and get away from the elements.

“There ain’t too many places in this town where you can actually walk in, sit, and warm up. It helps a lot,” he said.

And, in not too long, Isner will reach his big goal - to have a place of his own to share with his dog Pearl Anne.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a place to call my own. I’ve been living with everybody else and putting up a tent here and there. You know, it’s rough,” he said.

Isner said he’ll be able to get his license back too. He told WTAP that this probably wouldn’t have happened without the drop in center’s help.

Robin Bozian, the chair of the Washington County Homeless Project, which oversees the drop in center, said the goal is to get clients to a stable place in their life.

“We want to reach out. We want the people who are struggling and have all these obstacles and help them work through those obstacles, treating them with compassion, respect, and encouraging that human interaction,” she said.

According to statistics the drop in center gave WTAP, they’ve helped six people find housing, ten people find and maintain employment, six people get ID’s, and more. They’ve also served 1,397 meals, 277 showers, 1,287 to-go bags, and more.

Bozian said the community is very supportive of the drop in center. The Sisters Health foundation grant allowed them to expand their hours and the Marietta Community Foundation and their donors, the Marietta Welfare League, United Way, and the City of Marietta help as well. Churches help with meals too.

“We’re really grateful to the community because they have been extremely generous in allowing us to continue being here,” she said.

The drop in center is located at 274 Front Street. It also serves those at risk of homelessness.

