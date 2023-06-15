Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn

Alisa Dawn Burdine, age 43, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, in Marietta Ohio.

Alisa was born on August 31, 1979, in Parkersburg West Virginia, to her father, Robert Bailey, and her mother Nancy Coull.  Alisa had a heart bigger than herself, and she took great pride in being a mom to her children and a grandmother to her grandchildren, Kierstin Burdine and granddaughter due in August.  She loved to make people happy and always saw the best in people.  Alisa had a passion for photography, skating, special Olympics, and fishing.

Alisa started her career at Downtown Skate formerly Skateplex in Tampa, Florida, where she was able to work and do what she loved.  Alisa was an amazing mother, life partner, and friend to many.  She is survived by her husband, Tim Burdine, her life partner, Timothy Leep, her children, Justine (Kim) Burdine, Kedin Burdine, and Shayla Burdine, her father, Robert Bailey, her siblings, Kevin Bailey, Brandon (Misty) Coull, Brandy Coull, Justin JD (Allycia) Coull, and Amanda Compton, and many nieces and nephews.  Life best friends: Nicole (Ben) Hodges, Christine (Daniel) Mihai Donna(Shaun) Carter and Alison Bearse.

Alisa was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Coull.

A celebration of life will be held by the family on a later date to remember and honor Alisa’s remarkable life.

