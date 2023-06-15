Obituary: Crites, Audrie E. “Phillips”

Audrie E. “Phillips” Crites, 85, of Williamstown m, WV passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 with the compassionate care of Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Audrie was born on December 5, 1937 to the late Leon E. and Nellie M. Phillips. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting, reading, and caring for her beloved Boston Terriers.

She is survived by her brother, Robert E. Phillips of Parkersburg, WV; nieces, Cathy Hostottle of Vienna, WV, Cheryl Hostottle of Waverly, WV, and Carolyn Spencer (Ken) of Palestine, WV; and nephews, Ian Hostottle of Waverly, WV and Nathan Spencer of Palestine, WV.

In addition to her parents, Audrie was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Crites; sister, Ilene Hostottle; nephew, Jim Hostottle; and great-nephews, Coley Spencer and Joshua Hostottle.

As per Audrie’s wishes, there will be no public viewings or services. A private burial will take place at Corbin Cemetery in Waverly, WV. Vaughan Kimes is honored to serve the Crites family.

