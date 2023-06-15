Obituary: Helm, Georgia H.

Georgia H. Helm
Georgia H. Helm(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Georgia H. Helm, 88, of Davisville, WV passed away June 13, 2023 surrounded by her family at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 15, 1935 in Harlan, KY a daughter of the late Luther and Lottie Saylor Fultz. Georgia retired as a Wood County School Teacher and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and animals. She was Treasurer for DAV Chapter #22 in Murphytown, was an avid advocate for Veterans, was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and was a 50 year member of the Broad St. Wesleyan Church of God.

Georgia is survived by her children, Karen (Lynn), Julia (Matt), Mike (Audra) and Jimmy (Trina); grandchildren, Chrystee, Dina, Dawn (Mike), Bill (Kelli), Brian (Michelle), Brandon (Heather), David and Jesse (Brittney); a host of great-grandchildren; a sister, Emily; and a long line of extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Helm; grandson, Scott; and several other sisters and brothers.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Helm family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
Car crashed into Hill House
Car crashed into local business and caused minor damage
Generic police lights
One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal

Latest News

Alice Naomi Pickens
Obituary: Pickens, Alice Naomi
Terry Gale Reed
Obituary: Reed, Terry Gale
Obituary: Crites, Audrie E. “Phillips”
Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn