Obituary: Helm, Georgia H.
Georgia H. Helm, 88, of Davisville, WV passed away June 13, 2023 surrounded by her family at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 15, 1935 in Harlan, KY a daughter of the late Luther and Lottie Saylor Fultz. Georgia retired as a Wood County School Teacher and enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and animals. She was Treasurer for DAV Chapter #22 in Murphytown, was an avid advocate for Veterans, was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and was a 50 year member of the Broad St. Wesleyan Church of God.
Georgia is survived by her children, Karen (Lynn), Julia (Matt), Mike (Audra) and Jimmy (Trina); grandchildren, Chrystee, Dina, Dawn (Mike), Bill (Kelli), Brian (Michelle), Brandon (Heather), David and Jesse (Brittney); a host of great-grandchildren; a sister, Emily; and a long line of extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Helm; grandson, Scott; and several other sisters and brothers.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
