Obituary: Pickens, Alice Naomi

Alice Naomi Pickens
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Alice Naomi Pickens, 90, of Parkersburg, WV,  passed away June 14, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Medical Campus.

She was born April 29, 1933, in Ripley, WV, the daughter of the late Otis Howard and Katie Finch Coast.

Alice was devoted to her family.  She enjoyed raising her children and seeing the grandchildren grow.  Family gatherings were her specialty, hosting up to forty family members.  She enjoyed embroidery and spending time with her church family at Faith Gospel Church.

Surviving Alice are her children Larry Pickens, Bruce Pickens (Mona), Linda Griffith (Rodney), ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, sisters Deloris Cox, Lila Collins and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband Larry Hendrickson, sons Michael Pickens, Jerry Pickens, brother James Coast, and sister Alberta Lupardus.

The funeral service will be 2 PM Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Chad Slater officiating.

Burial will be at the Independence Cemetery in Sandyville, WV.

Visitation will be from 12:30 - 2 on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

