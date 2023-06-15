Obituary: Reed, Terry Gale

Terry Gale Reed, 54, of Big Springs, WV, died June 11, 2023.

He was born June 11, 1969, at Grantsville, WV, the son of the late Donald R. and Lucy B. Cox Reed. Terry was a member of Warehouse Church, Parkersburg. He enjoyed life, talking, hunting, was a Dallas Cowboys fan and had a loving heart.

Terry is survived by his loving daughter, Abbigale Reed of Grantsville; sisters, Carolyn Byrd (Richard) of Parkersburg and Linda Goodnight (Tim) of Pennsboro; brother, Jimmy Reed (Melissa Ann) of Cairo; Uncles, Clinton and Clell Cox; Aunt Fonda Holstine; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger and Pastor Jack Seabolt officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville. Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 4-8 PM and Saturday from 12-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

