Obituary: Reed, Terry Gale

Terry Gale Reed
Terry Gale Reed(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terry Gale Reed, 54, of Big Springs, WV, died June 11, 2023.

He was born June 11, 1969, at Grantsville, WV, the son of the late Donald R. and Lucy B. Cox Reed.  Terry was a member of Warehouse Church, Parkersburg.  He enjoyed life, talking, hunting, was a Dallas Cowboys fan and had a loving heart.

Terry is survived by his loving daughter, Abbigale Reed of Grantsville; sisters, Carolyn Byrd (Richard) of Parkersburg and Linda Goodnight (Tim) of Pennsboro; brother, Jimmy Reed (Melissa Ann) of Cairo; Uncles, Clinton and Clell Cox; Aunt Fonda Holstine; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger and Pastor Jack Seabolt officiating.  Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 4-8 PM and Saturday from 12-1 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
Car crashed into Hill House
Car crashed into local business and caused minor damage
Generic police lights
One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal

Latest News

Alice Naomi Pickens
Obituary: Pickens, Alice Naomi
Georgia H. Helm
Obituary: Helm, Georgia H.
Obituary: Crites, Audrie E. “Phillips”
Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn