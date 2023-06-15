Obituary: Smith, Farilene May

Farilene May Smith, 86, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2023 with the compassionate care of Harmar Place in Marietta, OH.

Farilene was born May 17, 1937 in Clendenin, WV to the late Earl Edward Ray and Beulah Ruth Ray O’Brien.

She was a faithful Christian, attending Rosemar United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, WV, where she served as the Church Treasurer for a number of years. She enjoyed spending her free-time crocheting and sewing, and was very devoted to her loved ones. She was a wonderful cook and took pride in making big meals to gather around and spend time with her family.

Farilene is survived by her daughters, Teresa Brunty (Rocky) of Belpre, OH and Dianne Somerville (David) of Lehigh Acres, FL; son, Roger Smith (Leslie) of Belleville, WV; ten grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Smith; son, Virgil Smith; daughter, Juanita Bryant and her husband Joe; brother, Arnold Ray; and sister, Phyllis O’Brien.

The Smith Family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio’s Hospice in Marietta, OH for your kind and compassionate care.

Public Visitation will be conducted from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023. Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia with Pastor Patricia Vargas officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.