Obituary: Stephens, Berndetta “Babe” L.

Berndetta “Babe” L. Stephens, 96, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born January 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Simon Barker and Martha Vincent Barker Maston.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Martha (Ronald) Morrison of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Shelly Leasure, Rhonda Cunningham, Janelle Sams, Barbara Caplinger, Tonya Swearingen, Sheldon Morrison, Michael Sams, Robert Sams, Chris Sams, Donald Sams, Daniel Sams, Jason Sams; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and daughter in law, Delores Sams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Stephens, 3 sons, William, Robert and Thomas Sams; 1 daughter, Brenda Eddy; brother, Robert Barker; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2023 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Per Babe’s request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens after visitation. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

