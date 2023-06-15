One person dead in Palestine domestic situation

WTAP News @ 5
By Alex Semancik, Chase Campbell and Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - New details have been released on the domestic situation in Wirt County that ended with one person dead.

The name of the person who died is not being confirmed at this time.

During a news conference at the county courthouse in Elizabeth Wirt County Chief Deputy Stan Hickman says the incident began on Tuesday, June 13 at noon.

Previous Coverage

That is when authorities were called about a “domestic assault, battery and threats of suicide” on 4121 Enterprise Road in Palestine.

Authorities were able to speak with the victim who went to another location. She says that her husband, 40-year-old Mitchell Wayne Lockhart threatened her with a shotgun to commit suicide and make her watch.

The victim said she thought her husband was under the influence of drugs.

Chief Deputy Hickman says he and the sheriff were unable to speak with Mitchell Lockhart.

An arrest warrant was then issued for wanton endangerment and domestic battery for Mitchell Lockhart.

Mitchell Lockhart broke off negotiations with the Wirt County Sheriff’s Office and started making terroristic threats.

On Wednesday, authorities got a call about a fire at the same location on Enterprise Road. When authorities arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said they had heard a large explosion at the scene of the fire.

Hickman says there were concerns about a large number of firearms, weapons, ammunition and gun powered in the residence. That led to the large law enforcement presence in the area with several departments and agencies from surrounding counties responding.

When authorities were able to get to the scene, they found burned human remains and weapons.

Those remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

Hickman says the wife and children are safe and unharmed.

Hickman said that the Wirt County Sheriff’s Office was thankful for the help on the scene from the U.S. Marshals, ATF, FBI, West Virginia State Police, State Fire Marshal’s Office, West Virginia Army National Guard, and the W. Va. DNR. Also, the Sheriff’s Offices from Wood, Kanawha, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wood County. As well as the Ravenswood and Ripley Police Departments.

