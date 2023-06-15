A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Andrew Adams was arraigned on Tuesday in the Wood County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jody Purkey.

Adams faces six charges of sexual abuse, eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and two counts of sexual assault in the first degree. According to Magistrate Purkey, the alleged victims are juveniles.

Adams is a Seniors Coach on the Parkersburg YMCA Swim Team. According to YMCA Marketing Director Solomia Wilson, Adams has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

Bail was set at $50,000. Adams was released on bond after his processing. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

