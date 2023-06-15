Parkersburg South Patriots basketball team makes a difference in Panama

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots boy’s basketball team went on a mission trip to help the youth in Panama City, Panama through the great game of basketball.

For now graduated seniors, Nathan Plotner, Miciah Jones, Seth Meadows and Andrew Pierotti as well as Patriots coaches Mike Fallon and Rich Blain, giving back to a community was a life changing experience.

They were able to help out a community through the game of basketball and to see the smiles on the faces of these younger children was the best reward to these athletes.

The idea of the trip began last year after Pastor and Coach Rich Blain went last summer and decided to expand it to the team.

The now graduated members of the Parkersburg South basketball team was able to give back and help these young kids through the game they love.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.