Parkersburg South Patriots basketball team makes a difference in Panama

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots boy’s basketball team went on a mission trip to help the youth in Panama City, Panama through the great game of basketball.

For now graduated seniors, Nathan Plotner, Miciah Jones, Seth Meadows and Andrew Pierotti as well as Patriots coaches Mike Fallon and Rich Blain, giving back to a community was a life changing experience.

They were able to help out a community through the game of basketball and to see the smiles on the faces of these younger children was the best reward to these athletes.

The idea of the trip began last year after Pastor and Coach Rich Blain went last summer and decided to expand it to the team.

The now graduated members of the Parkersburg South basketball team was able to give back and help these young kids through the game they love.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Car accident
Single vehicle accident on Staunton Turnpike early Tuesday morning
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
Charles Edward Haught III was arrested on June 12, 2023.
Man arrested in Marietta on drugs charges, receiving stolen property
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal

Latest News

W. Va. Class A All-State Baseball team
Williamstown's Maxwell Molessa made first team all-state in Class A
Class “A” All-State Baseball teams announced in W. Va.
Interview with Jim Wharton
MOV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023