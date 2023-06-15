Senior empowerment event held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council

Washington County Adult Protective Services organized an event to educate the public about warning signs of elder abuse.
June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A senior empowerment event was held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council today.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Washington County Adult Protective Services organized an event to educate the public about warning signs.

Social services worker Lori Hart talked about the unfortunate reality of elder abuse.

“Elder abuse is very prevalent out there. We have a lot of things reported but there a lot unreported. So, I just want to let everybody know, even if you aren’t a mandated reporter, it’s important to let adult protective services know if you suspect elder abuse.”

Hart said the danger of scams was a point of emphasis during the event.

“We have had people who have lost everything due to scamming. They’ve lost their homes, their savings, their retirement, so it definitely has an impact.”

An online portal is now available 24 hours a day to report suspected adult abuse, neglect, and exploitation that is not an emergency.

The portal can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
Car crashed into Hill House
Car crashed into local business and caused minor damage
Generic police lights
One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal

Latest News

Small crowds gather to enjoy the view of the American Countess.
American Countess passengers tour historic Marietta
One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
generic graphic
Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2
Kickin' Summer Bash
Annual Kickin’ Summer Bash is this weekend