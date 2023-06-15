Senior empowerment event held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A senior empowerment event was held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council today.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Washington County Adult Protective Services organized an event to educate the public about warning signs.

Social services worker Lori Hart talked about the unfortunate reality of elder abuse.

“Elder abuse is very prevalent out there. We have a lot of things reported but there a lot unreported. So, I just want to let everybody know, even if you aren’t a mandated reporter, it’s important to let adult protective services know if you suspect elder abuse.”

Hart said the danger of scams was a point of emphasis during the event.

“We have had people who have lost everything due to scamming. They’ve lost their homes, their savings, their retirement, so it definitely has an impact.”

An online portal is now available 24 hours a day to report suspected adult abuse, neglect, and exploitation that is not an emergency.

The portal can be found HERE

