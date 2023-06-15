PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is an active gas leak along Route 2 near Route 31.

According to dispatch, they got a call about a gas leak on the 13000 block of Emerson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

One lane of Emerson Avenue has been shut down with no estimation of when it will be reopened.

Hope Gas arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. and is still assessing the situation.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department is also on scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

