A 160 mile journey to honor veterans and first responders ends on the shores of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans, first responders, and their supporters finished the seventh annual 160 mile kayak trip Thursday afternoon.

The trip honors veterans and first responders and raises awareness for their mental health.

WTAP was there when they docked in Marietta.

“We’re talking six days, 160 miles, ten to eleven hours a day in a boat,” veteran and police officer Kevin Henthorn said of the journey.

Participants told us this year’s trek was one of the toughest ones yet with rain and headwind.

“To prepare for the grind mentally was you paddle for those who can’t - for those who can’t be here to enjoy or take advantage of such a challenge,” Henthorne said.

Joey Butts, a veteran and the vice president of Paddle for Heroes, which runs the event, said camaraderie is an important part of the journey. He pointed to the stress that comes with being in the military and being a first responder.

“Whether that be deployments, or long hours, your duty assignments, and sometimes it’s very hard to relate - to find somebody to relate to,” he said.

Henthorne said of the camaraderie, “You’re not alone. That’s the big message that I have for folks is that - come out for one of these Paddle for Heroes events. Find out that many people struggle with the same things - physically, mentally, emotionally and we’re all here for one another and these types of things are where you learn that.”

This year’s trip was dedicated to Thomas Cottrell, a police officer who was killed in an ambush attack.

Henthorn worked with him.

“Officer Tom Cottrell, his unit number was three seven three. I put that on my boat for this trip. I wore a shirt underneath the Paddle for Heroes stuff every day I could. His flag is flying on my boat.”

Henthorn thanked Paddle for Heroes for honoring his memory.

“On the heels of Memorial Day, I said before we launched six days ago, that one of our key phrases is ‘worse than death is to be forgotten,’” he said.

Paddle for Heroes is a non-profit that encourages veterans and first responders to get involved with recreational kayaking and canoeing. The hope is to help with their physical and mental health.

“You’re not healing if you’re sitting in your living room looking at the walls,” Butts said.

To get involved or learn more about their events, you can go to www.paddleforheroesmidwest.org or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.