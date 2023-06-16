Boil water advisory for all Newport Water customers

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A boil water advisory is in effect for all Newport Water and Sewer District customers.

The boil advisory went into effect on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., according to the Newport Water and Sewer District.

The advisory is due to a water main break on the corner of Charles and Dye Streets.

Newport does not know when the advisory will be lifted at this time.

All customers should boil water at least one minute before use.

For more information contact Newport Water and Sewer at (740) 473-1224.

