Dennison sentenced to life in prison

Hillary Dennison
Hillary Dennison(Kheron Alston)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hillary Dennison was back in court today for her sentencing.

She was sentenced to life in prison for a first-degree murder charge and an additional 40 years for the second murder charge.

Dennison pleaded guilty back in April to one count of first-degree murder and the second count of second-degree murder.

She was arrested in February 2021, accused of shooting her father, Harold Dennison, and her fiancé, Beau Wasmer.

Before her sentencing today she read a prepared statement apologizing to the wasmer family.

Following the sentencing, Dennison was taken into custody by authorities.

She will serve her sentence at the West Virginia State Penitentiary.

