‘Fun Fridays’ return to downtown Parkersburg

Logan and Luke Reeder carve fish out of soap during Fun Fridays at Bicentennial Park in...
Logan and Luke Reeder carve fish out of soap during Fun Fridays at Bicentennial Park in Parkersburg.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Fun Fridays are returning to downtown Parkersburg with two dates planned for the near future.

Fun Fridays are an opportunity for kids to engage in the arts while having a good time.

The events include activities, crafts, music, and more.

The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosts Fun Fridays at Bicentennial Park in Downtown Parkersburg, with activities sponsored by other local organizations including Artsbridge and The Parkersburg Art Center.

The next two Fun Fridays are July 7 and August 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Arts Collaborative of the MOV.

The most recent Fun Friday was on June 9, 2023.

For more information visit https://artsofthemov.wvup.edu/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles
One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
generic graphic
Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2
Arrest made in Jaden Sayre hit and run
Arrest made in Jaden Sayre hit and run

Latest News

Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Paving to close Wood Co. road
Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months
FILE PHOTO of I-79 shooting on June, 16, 2022.
Motivation still unknown 1 year after I-79 shooting