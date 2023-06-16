‘Fun Fridays’ return to downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Fun Fridays are returning to downtown Parkersburg with two dates planned for the near future.

Fun Fridays are an opportunity for kids to engage in the arts while having a good time.

The events include activities, crafts, music, and more.

The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosts Fun Fridays at Bicentennial Park in Downtown Parkersburg, with activities sponsored by other local organizations including Artsbridge and The Parkersburg Art Center.

The next two Fun Fridays are July 7 and August 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Arts Collaborative of the MOV.

The most recent Fun Friday was on June 9, 2023.

For more information visit https://artsofthemov.wvup.edu/

