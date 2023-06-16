‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be...
The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A new haunted house is coming to Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.

PlayStation’s “The Last of Us” video game celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and has captivated audiences since its release. The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.

According to a news release from Universal, “The Last of Us” haunted houses on both coasts will “propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected.”

The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences...
The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.(Courtesy of HBO)

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs through Oct. 31 at both locations.

Tickets are on sale now for Hollywood Horror Nights. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles
One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
generic graphic
Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2
Arrest made in Jaden Sayre hit and run
Arrest made in Jaden Sayre hit and run

Latest News

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate strict abortion limits, but a new law could be coming
Ricky and Lucy were brought in as strays. It's unknown if they were from the same home or met...
Meet Ricky and Lucy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
LIVE: Biden will mark the anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
Meet Ricky and Lucy! WTAP's Pets of the week!