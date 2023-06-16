Local FFA member won first place at state fair for a project on Mental Health in Agriculture

Local FFA member won award at states(Tammy Sampson)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started out as a speech contest turned into a project that won first place in it’s division for a local FFA member.

Michelle Sampson is the vice-president of the Blennerhassett FFA and did a project looking at Mental Health within Agriculture.

Sampson has close ties to agriculture on both sides of her family and wanted to bring awareness to mental health in her community.

“My goal with this is to promote Mental Illness Awareness in Agriculture, and to let them know that they’re not the only ones feeling this way; and it’s okay to feel this way. They don’t have to be the stereo typical ‘strong independent farmers’ that everyone expects them to be,” said Sampson

Sampson presented her project titled ‘Agriculture State of Mind’ at the West Virginia FFA Agriscience Fair where she placed first in her division.

She is going to attend the National Agriscience fair in the fall where she will present her project again.

