Locals speak out about a blighted property at Marietta City Council meeting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At Thursday’s Marietta City Council meeting, multiple locals got up to speak out about a blighted property on the west side.

It’s a property referred to as ‘the compound.’ Locals have told WTAP that it’s been an issue for years, pointing to criminal activity.

Multiple locals accused the city of not enforcing code around the compound but enforcing code in other areas of the city.

One local took issue with a code enforcement officer previously telling WTAP that they’ve been working on the issue, saying that they haven’t.

“That’s funny because there’s police reports and EMT reports that says differently,” he said.

The code enforcement officer had told WTAP that they’ve been working with the property owner but it’s been a slow process.

Locals also took issue with the city considering buying the property. They said they’ve been asking for fencing for years.

“And I see on TV, you’re rewarding somebody for violating city codes with $50,000. Five years. We just want a fence,” one woman said.

Another local told WTAP that he thinks buying the property is skipping steps. He said that they need to get fencing taken care of to secure the property.

Another local expressed concern over investing money into buying the property, worrying about history repeating itself in terms of the property being a disturbance to the community.

Council member Geoff Schenkel told WTAP that there was legislation pulled from the agenda that would have allowed the city to buy and demolish the property. He said there’s a lot of disagreement within council about what the next appropriate steps are.

Members plan to meet in executive session to further discuss the issue.

