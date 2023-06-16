Man connected to Actors Guild charged with sexual abuse

(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man connected with the Actors Guild of Parkersburg has been charged with sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Joseph Reeves has been charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The criminal complaint alleges a then 16-year-old victim was involved with the Actors Guild. The abuse was supposed to have happened between November 2021 to March 2022.

The abuse allegedly happened in non-common areas of the Actors Guild and in the parking lots of two area churches, North Parkersburg Baptist Church and The Rock Church.

Reeves was arraigned before Magistrate Brenda Marshall. He was released on $20,000 surety bond.

WTAP reached out to the Actors Guild of Parkersburg and has yet to receive a response. Reeves has been a director for the Actors Guild.

