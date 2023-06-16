Man facing soliciting charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 53-year-old Parkersburg man is facing charges after police say he tried to meet an underage girl.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Mark D. Adelsperger was arrested when he tried to meet a female under 18 years old for sex Monday, June 12.

He is charged with one felony count of Soliciting a Minor via Computer.

When Adelsperger arrived at an arranged location, an undercover detective met him.

Police say Adelsperger made contact through social media and had several conversations about engaging in sexual activity.

Adelsperger was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate court. His bond is set at $100,000.

