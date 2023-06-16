PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Ricky and Lucy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week! They join us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Both Ricky and Lucy are about one year old. They two were brought into the shelter together as strays. It’s unknown if they are from the same home, or if they met on the street.

Ricky’s breed is unknown, but they assume he might have some pointer in him due to his spots.

Lucy is a lab/basset hound mix.

Both are very energetic. With their energy and being younger, both tend to jump and may need some training.

They love walks, but do pull a bit.

Ricky and Lucy don’t need to be adopted together. They get along well together, but are staying in separate kennels and are doing fine apart.

Ricky and Lucy are good with children and other dogs. It’s unknown if they are good with cats. They are both great in the car as well!

It would be best for them to be adopted by a family that can give them lots of attention and has a fenced in yard so they can run around and play!

If you would like to adopt Ricky or Lucy or any other pets from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley, head on over to https://www.hsov.org/ and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

