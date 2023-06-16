Motivation still unknown 1 year after I-79 shooting

FILE PHOTO of I-79 shooting on June, 16, 2022.
FILE PHOTO of I-79 shooting on June, 16, 2022.(SFC Paul Dorsey of Mercer County, WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one year since an Upshur County deputy was shot by a gunman on I-79.

Many are still wondering what motivated 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, to stop his car and open fire near exit 99 in Weston.

The standoff began just before 11 a.m. and led to Sheriff Mike Coffman getting shot in the leg.

VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

The shooter was killed by police shortly after, and northbound lanes were closed for about five hours in total.

Witnesses recount I-79 shootout

Coffen, who was Upshur County’s Chief Deputy at that time, has since made a full recovery.

5 News interviewed Coffman a week after the shooting.

“It was one of those … you know the dangers are there, but when it happened, I was kind of in disbelief a little bit that it actually happened,” Coffman said.

‘I could feel it bleeding into my shoe’: Deputy recovering after being shot on I-79

Coffman was awarded the Purple Heart for his heroism last December.

Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart

He thanked the other officers involved for saving him, especially Lewis County Sheriff Dave Gosa and Derek Long.

