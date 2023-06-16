Obituary: Lowther, Carl O. “Mouse”

Carl O. “Mouse” Lowther, 83, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.

Carl was born September 21, 1939 in Harrisville, WV, a son of the late Carl Ford and Sarah (Cowan) Lowther. He was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1958 where he played football and was proud to be a member of the 1957 LKC Championship team. Following high school, Carl began working for the Town of Harrisville. He then worked as an operator for Quaker State/Mid Atlantic Fuel Refineries of St. Marys, WV and later retired from DJA Inspections based out of PA. Carl was an avid hunter and greatly enjoyed spending time at the hunting camp. He also enjoyed watching the Rebels, WVU, and the Steelers play football but most of all, Carl enjoyed being with his family and helping them all that he could.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruby (Straight) Lowther; his children, Charles Lowther of Harrisville, WV; Paul Lowther (Barb) of Harrisville, WV; Judy Echard (Sam) of Harrisville, WV; Linda Lowther (Brian Bell) of Harrisville, WV, and Joseph Lowther of Harrisville, WV; his grandchildren, Josh Lowther (Allie); Justin Lowther (Misty); Jordan Lowther; Devin Echard; Joseph Lowther, and Carlee Bell, and his 2 great grandchildren, Graylee and Roman Lowther.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Orval, John, and Doil Lowther.

In accordance with Carl’s wishes, he will be cremated. Raiguel Funeral Home of Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.