Obituary: O’Connor, Mary Helen

Mary Helen O’Connor, 94, of Marietta, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Harmar Place of Marietta. She was born November 12, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph and Alice McCarthy O’Shea.

Mary graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Pittsburgh, PA, in 1946 and continued her education at Robert Morris Business School before becoming an LPN. She worked for many years as an LPN for Dr. Jose Alba. She was a devoted member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, Catholic Woman’s Club, Home Eucharistic Minister, and was involved in the Church Health Ministry associated with St. Mary’s Church, as well as volunteering with her husband Walter at Marietta Memorial Hospital, the American Red Cross and Franciscan Community Meals.

She is survived by five children, Tom O’Connor (Wayne) of Phoenix, AZ, Bill O’Connor (Lori) and Kathy Wharff (Chris) all of Marietta, Marianne Gammon (Jake) and Eileen O’Connor (Michael O’Harra) all of Columbus, Grandchildren, Kevin Wharff (Molly), Casey Wharff (Ryan Salmi), Shawn O’Connor, Will O’Connor (Emily Ketelsen), Jack Gammon (Briana Mandt), and Emily Gammon, sister-in-law, Rose Marie O’Connor of Brattleboro, VT, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Joseph O’Connor, her parents, her sister Alice Audrey Shearer, and her brother-in-law, John O’Connor.

Funeral liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial at New St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Harmar Place of Marietta for their loving care and support. The family would also like to thank the staff of Amediisys Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 OH-7, Marietta, OH 45750 or to a charity of their choice.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the O'Connor family and offers online condolences

