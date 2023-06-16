Obituary: Reilley, Mary Katherine “Kay”

Mary Katherine “Kay” Reilley, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 12, 2023

She was born July 21, 1948 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Spurmont) Reilley.

Mary was a secretary at Blue Cross and she worked at the Carnegie Library and the Parkersburg Public Library.

She loved the library, reading, working, and music.

Mary is survived by six siblings, Elizabeth Bosley, Martha Peters, Laura Reilley, Eleanor Reilley, Margaret Queen (Michael), and Roberta Reilley, and Many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made on her name to the Parkersburg Public Library, 3100 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

