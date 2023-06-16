Obituary: Wilson, Patricia Lou

Patricia Lou Wilson, 91, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2023. Pat was born on May 8, 1932 in Gallipolis, Ohio, to parents Donald A. Smith and Gertrude Harper Smith of Hartford, WV.Pat graduated as Valedictorian from Wahama High School in 1950. She then attended Marietta College and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority before transferring and graduating from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduating, she started working for the CIA in Washington, D.C. In 1955 she married Robert K. Wilson. She loved writing, reading, gardening, baking, playing the piano, and being with family. She lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored her.

Pat is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert K. Wilson, Marietta, Ohio; four children: Debbie Coffman (Terry) of Marietta, Ohio; Jan Eichinger (Don) of Vincent, Ohio; Beth Wilson of Savannah, Georgia; & Jim Wilson (Hannah) of Birmingham, Alabama. She was a beloved grandmother to nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Erwyn Smith (Linda Smith) of Tampa, Florida. Her service will be held on Monday, June 19, at Christ United Methodist Church, Marietta, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to The Gospel Mission Food Pantry, 309 Lancaster St., Marietta, Ohio, 45750.

