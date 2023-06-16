One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.

WATERTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) – A West Virginia woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township, Ohio.

Timothee L. Singer, 30, of Heath, Ohio was driving on State Route 676 when his vehicle went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, near milepost 6 in Palmer Township, according to a statement from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Nicole Kelley, 31, of Parkersburg, W.Va. was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the health of Singer at this time.

The OSHP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The occupants were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP, Watertown Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beverly EMS, and Secure Towing were on the scene.

