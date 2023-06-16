Paving to close Wood Co. road

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed due to a paving project.

Wood County Route 21/29, Wolf Run Road will be closed Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The road will be closed from the intersection of Wood County Route 19, Slate Creek Road to the intersection of Wood County Route 21, Southern Highway, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

For more information call Transportation Senior Administrative Assistant District Communications Coordinator Ruth Bissell at (304) 865-0086.

