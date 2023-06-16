Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for nearly three months.

Wood County Route 95/1, Old Camden Avenue will be closed beginning on Monday, June 19 until Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The closure will start at milepost 0.0 and will be in effect 24/7.

The road will be closed due to a pipe installation, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

A detour will be in place. From WV 95 north, use Parmaco Street to Sixth Avenue. From WV 95 south, use WV 95 to Broadway to Old Camden Avenue.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly and expect delays.

For more information call Transportation Senior Administrative Assistant District Communications Coordinator Ruth Bissell at (304) 865-0086.

