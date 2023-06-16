“The Play that Goes Wrong” debuts at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg Friday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg is debuting their show, The Play that Goes Wrong Friday night at 8p.m.

Josh Martin is the director of the play. He says the play is a comedy, with humor based in British comedy.

“If you’re a fan of Monty Python or Mr. Bean, or even the Carol Burnett show, you know you’re going to love this type of comedy...”

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $18 for senior and student tickets. Opening night tickets are half off, costing an adult $10.

If you’d like to see the show, the showtimes are:

Friday, June 16 at 8pm

Saturday, June 17 at 8pm

Sunday, June 18 at 6pm

Friday, June 23 at 8pm

Saturday, June 24 at 2:30pm (Only if justified by ticket sales - leave open.)

Saturday, June 24 at 8pm

Sunday, June 25 at 2:30pm

Martin explained why he thinks everyone should see the play.

“This play well when I saw the show, I’ve seen the show twice in New York. The first time I saw it, it was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on stage. I I was, we laughed the whole time until we till we hurt And then I saw it again about a year ago And I laughed just as hard I laugh every night in rehearsal I laugh every time that I see this show, and it’s just one of those shows that I think. Every now and then a show comes along, especially at our theater, that people may not know what it is, and after they hear about it and they they kind of regret not getting tickets to see it. And I think this is going to be one of those.”

You can read an official description of the show and buy tickets in advance at their website:

https://www.actors-guild.com/buy-tickets.html

You can also buy tickets at the door.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.