Raising the Bar: Marietta girls soccer looks to reach new heights in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta High School Lady Tigers soccer team accomplished a feat in 2022 that they had not in the history of their program. The Tigers advanced to the Division II semifinals, but fell to Waynesville 5-0 in November.

The Tigers have come back to prepare for the 2023 season, and their theme in the off-season is, “Raising the Bar.” The team does not seem satisfied with a semifinals appearance, and are working diligently this off-season to get to another level.

Marietta has begun work on strength and conditioning, and have been working since early March. Senior captain Lilly Westbrook outlines the reasons why these summer workouts are beneficial to team success.

“It’s super important to get to know the new players,” Westbrook says. “I think that helps build a team bond because you can get divided when it’s J.V. and Varsity, you don’t practice as much together. Making that bond on and off helps a ton.”

Another aspect of raising the bar is changing the team’s mindset. After Marietta’s semifinals appearance, teams will be looking to give them their best shot. Head Coach Bill Mannix talked about how that mindset has changed so far.

“Last year we challenged the girls to be the person surprising everybody,” said Mannix. “The difference is, this year we’re having to go from where we’re going to be circled on the calendar, everyone else is going to circle us and say, “We got Marietta we’re bringing our best game because Marietta is coming to town,” where we may not have gotten that respect from everybody last year, as much as we will this year.”

The Lady Tigers open their season against John Glenn on August 14.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.