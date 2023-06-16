Set-up is underway for the Multi-Cultural Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Set-up has started for the 26th annual Multi-Cultural Festival.

Food vendors sat up Thursday and other vendors sat up Friday ahead of events starting Friday at 6 p.m.

This festival is away to bring awareness to the differences among everyone according to festival founder and co-president Bea Corra.

“Our event is about tolerance of differences. We hope that people can come away with more of an understanding of how people are different and the same at the same time,” said Corra.

There is a wide range of performers lined up this year.

“Starting on Friday night our very first act is called Hillbilly Biscuit, which is mountain music. They are followed by an R & B group from Columbus called Deuce ‘n a Quarter. On Saturday we have two dance groups, we have drumming; African drumming,” stated Corra.

The festival will start at at 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday.

For more information on all of the activities and performances you can visit Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival’s website or their Facebook page.

