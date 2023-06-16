Set-up is underway for the Multi-Cultural Festival

MOV Multi-cultural Festival
MOV Multi-cultural Festival(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Set-up has started for the 26th annual Multi-Cultural Festival.

Food vendors sat up Thursday and other vendors sat up Friday ahead of events starting Friday at 6 p.m.

This festival is away to bring awareness to the differences among everyone according to festival founder and co-president Bea Corra.

“Our event is about tolerance of differences. We hope that people can come away with more of an understanding of how people are different and the same at the same time,” said Corra.

There is a wide range of performers lined up this year.

“Starting on Friday night our very first act is called Hillbilly Biscuit, which is mountain music. They are followed by an R & B group from Columbus called Deuce ‘n a Quarter. On Saturday we have two dance groups, we have drumming; African drumming,” stated Corra.

The festival will start at at 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday.

For more information on all of the activities and performances you can visit Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival’s website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Four-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of 5th St. and Juliana Street.
One person transported to hospital from four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles
Car crashed into Hill House
Car crashed into local business and caused minor damage
Generic police lights
One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday

Latest News

tick prevention
Steps to prevent ticks
Senior empowerment event held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council
One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
An online portal is now available 24 hours a day to report suspected adult abuse, neglect, and...
Senior empowerment event held at Buckeye Hills Regional Council