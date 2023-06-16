Steps to prevent ticks

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the weather becomes nicer people spend more time outside which has already caused an increase in tick borne diseases.

Washington County Health Department Director of Nursing Angie Rarey stated there has been an increase in Lyme disease in recent years.

Rarey shares how you can prevent ticks when going outside.

“You can put your socks over your pant legs and tuck your shirt into your pants. You don’t want them to be able to get inside to you, so you want to protect your skin as much as possible. Also, make sure you are spraying your clothes with Deet or bug spray that specifically says ‘for ticks’,” said Rarey.

Other information that Rarey provided included removing ticks with tweezers close to the skin and pulling upward.

Also if you has a tick bite you and you feel under the weather after, visit your doctor for treatment.

If you find a tick on you, a family member, or a pet you can send a photo of it to Zoonoeses@odh.ohio.gov

For more information on ticks you can visit Ohio Department of Health’s website.

